Gillibrand: As President, I Will Codify Roe v. Wade Legislatively, Remove Hyde Amendment to Allow Federal-Funded Abortions

During an interview that aired on National Public Radio earlier this week, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), a 2020 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, vowed to take up abortion rights as a cause if elected president.

Two areas she cited was shoring up the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortions.

“I will only appoint judges and justices that see Roe v. Wade as settled precedent,” she said to NPR’s “Morning Edition.” “I will codify Roe v. Wade legislatively. I will look to remove the Hyde Amendment, which is the law that prohibits federal money paying for abortion services in a full range of health care, particularly for poor low-income women. I will also make sure and guarantee that no matter what state you live in, you will have a right to access full reproductive services, including abortion services, regardless of where you live.”

