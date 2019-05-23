Nadler: Mueller ‘Wants to Testify in Private’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to testify privately, but is willing to make a public opening statement and have the transcript of his testimony released to the public.

Nadler said, “I think I can say, at this point, that he wants to testify in private.”

Nadler added, “He wants to — he’s willing to make an opening statement, but he wants to testify in private.”

Nadler further stated that a transcript of Mueller’s testimony would be publicly released.

