Pelosi Says She Is Concerned for Trump’s Well-Being — Calls on Family, Administration, Staff to Have an Intervention

Thursday at her weekly press briefing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters she is concerned for the well-being of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said, “We don’t want it to be partisan now, but I can only think he wasn’t up to the task of figuring out the difficult choices of how to cover the cost of infrastructure legislation that we had talked about. The president again stormed out. First pound the table, walk out the door. Next time, have the TV cameras in there while I have my say and that didn’t work for him either. And this time, another temper tantrum. Again I pray for the president of the United States. I wish his family, his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

A reporter said, “Your prayer comments almost suggest you are concerned for his well being.”

Pelosi interjected, “I am and the well-being of the United States of America.”

