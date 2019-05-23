Scarborough: Trump ‘Wants to Be Impeached so Badly’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough commented on what he believes to be President Donald Trump’s obsession with the idea of impeachment.

According to Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski, Trump “badly” wants to be impeached because he saw what happened to former President Bill Clinton when he got impeached.

“He wants to be impeached so badly so the Senate can then decide that he’s not going to be convicted, can acquit him, and he saw what happened with Bill Clinton whose presidency he looks at and studies an awful lot and he saw that Bill Clinton went up to 60% after he was impeached,” Scarborough argued.

He then added, “He wants to be victimized. He loves to be victimized.”

“This is a president who’s desperate to be impeached,” Brzezinski chimed in. “He’s desperate to turn the attention on him in the most chaotic way.”

