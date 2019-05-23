Schumer: Trump Won’t Be Able to ‘Upend’ Impeachment Process

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday spoke with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” regarding President Donald Trump’s impeachment as House Democrats continue to push for it.

Schumer cautioned that the impeachment process is long and “slow moving,” but said the president will not be able to “upend it.”

“The process is deep and strong, but slow-moving,” Schumer stated. “And that’s how [the Founding Fathers] wanted it and that’s how it is, but it’s worked pretty well for 220 years and I don’t think someone like Donald Trump is going to be able ultimately to upend it, as long as the American people don’t become just apathetic and who cares what happens.”

