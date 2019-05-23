Steve Cohen: Impeaching ‘Reckless Gangster’ Trump Would Be Patriotic

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said it was “patriotic” to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Cohen said, “Well, she needs to do what’s right. She says that she’s doing this because of patriotism, not politics. It’s hard to see that. I mean, patriotism would say jump into hell for a heavenly cause. And the fact is when you have a Constitution, and you have a rule of law, and it’s being destroyed in a reckless gangster manner, you need to act. I think the—the only—the only reason not to act is because of politics.”

Harlow asked, “Wait, wait, wait. I mean, you’re saying, it sounds like you’re saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not being patriotic. Is that right?”

Cohen replied, “No, not necessarily. I think, you know, you can be patriotic in different ways. But if-if you’re going to say whether going for impeachment is patriotic or not going for impeachment is patriotic, I think going for impeachment is when you see it laid out before you. And I see that.”

Harlow pressed, “You’re saying she’s putting politics above patriotism in this instance?”

Cohen said, “I hate to get into it with Nancy. Nancy and I have a great relationship, and I’m not going to spoil that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN