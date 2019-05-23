Trump Jr. on Pelosi Saying She’s Praying for Trump: ‘I Don’t Think the Party of Infanticide Is Exactly Praying for Anyone’

Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying she is “praying” for the country and the president as she talked about impeaching him.

The younger Trump noted that the “party of infanticide” is not one that participates in “praying for anyone.”

“I don’t think the party of infanticide is exactly praying for anyone,” Trump said. “That’s not what they do. We get that. It’s just a constant attack on American values, on Democracy.”

He continued, “Honestly, this election, 2020, it’s about communism versus freedom. You can choose.”

