Cicilline: The Media Should Point Out That Barr ‘Has Lost Credibility’ as AG

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) stated that the media should point out that Attorney General Bill Barr is acting like President Trump’s personal attorney and “has lost credibility as an attorney general for the United States.”

Cicilline said, “Well, we need the media to be sure that they point this out, that this is an attorney general who is clearly acting like President Trump’s own Roy Cohn, who thinks he’s there to defend the president and help facilitate his distraction.”

He added, “[I]n the reporting, it should be pointed out that Mr. Barr has lost credibility as an attorney general for the United States. He’s behaving as President Trump’s defense counsel, like his own private attorney rather than an attorney for the people of this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett