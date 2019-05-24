Dem Rep. Speier: Pelosi Is Exposing Paranoid Trump’s Questionable ‘Mental Stability’

Friday on MSNBC, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said the recent back and forth between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and President Donald Trump showed the “mental stability of the president of the United States is in question.”

Host Chris Jansing asked, “Obviously the president has been impacted by some of the things that Nancy Pelosi says, and maybe, in particular, the intervention. Do you agree with her? Is there an insinuation about the president’s stability, his mental stability? What do you take away from all of this?”

Speier said, “Well, I have felt for some time that the mental stability of the president of the United States is in question. And I suggested invoking the 25th Amendment way back when, when he was calling the leader of North Korea ‘Rocketman,’ and trying to gin up a war with North Korea. And I think that what we have here is someone who is obsessed. He is obsessive in his behavior in terms of talking about the investigation, about impeachment. He is also very compulsive. So there have been plenty of psychiatrists and psychologists who have observed him now for over two and a half years that have made the diagnosis from afar that he is a malignant narcissist.”

She continued, “And under that definition it’s narcissism, it’s anti-social behavior, it’s paranoia, and it’s sadism. And I think you can find elements of all that.”

She added, “He walks into the room, doesn’t sit down. They’re there too, in good faith, negotiate a deal on infrastructure. He says, ‘I’m not going to talk to you until you stop these investigations.’ I mean, that is another act of obstruction of Congress now. And then he walks out to the Rose Garden and gives his speech. I mean, that is a petulant child at work, and we know when we see it. Nancy Pelosi is the mother of five and the grandmother of many more. She knows how to deal with petulant children.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN