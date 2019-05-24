FNC’s Wallace: Pelosi ‘Clearly’ Succeeded in Getting Under Trump’s Skin

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was getting under President Donald Trump’s skin.

Wallace said, “I have to say I’m not sure who was trolling whom. I think they were trying to get under each other’s skin. I think there is no question that Nancy Pelosi, when she starts talking about I pray for the president and perhaps his family should have an intervention, was trying to get at the president. And clearly she succeeded to some degree in getting under his skin when yesterday at the press conference he called on what, about four or five members of his administration to confirm the fact that he didn’t have a ‘temper tantrum’ and didn’t lose his temper when he ended the meeting on infrastructure on Wednesday.”

He added, “On the other hand, he gives as good as he gets and talking about ‘crazy Nancy’ and that she is losing it and he is worried about her. You know, look, as a political reporter in this town it’s all very entertaining but as an American what it means is that nothing gets done. That has to be concerning whether it’s infrastructure. There are a lot of things that have to get done in the course of this year, let alone 2020 and the campaign. They have to figure out how to fund the government by October 1. They have to raise the debt limit, or the country goes into default. The president sure wants to get his trade deal, his new trade deal with Mexico and Canada passed. There is a lot of business they need a get a lot done, and at this point, they are not getting any of it done.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN