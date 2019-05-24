Graham: Dems Will Get Trump Reelected if They Continue Talking Impeachment

During Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) cautioned Democrats against embracing impeaching President Donald Trump.

Graham noted that “most Americans” think impeaching Trump is “nuts,” but said impeachment is what all Democrats want to run on.

“You cannot be their nominee unless you say Donald Trump needs to be impeached, and that’s why he’s going to win because most Americans think that’s nuts — 53% want to end the Russian investigation,” Graham stated. “[T]he president’s done a damn good job on the things that matter to you: keeping you safe, increasing your paycheck, and the best is yet to come.”

Graham also said the only “cover up” going on is the “division” in the Democratic Party, which he said members have been “driven over the edge.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent