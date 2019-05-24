House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon: ‘One Way or Another,’ Mueller’s Testimony Will Become Public

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), the vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, offered her thoughts on House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (R-NY) remarks concerning Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller desire not to testify publicly.

Scanlon said it was her committee’s preference that he testify publicly and added that ultimately the testimony would become public.

“We would prefer to have him testify completely in public,” Scanlon said. “But one way or another, his testimony will become public.”

“Obviously we prefer that not be the case,” she added. “We think the American public should hear directly from Robert Mueller.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat emphasized her view of the importance of Mueller testifying public given the White House’s ability to message.

“It is sort of the difference in seeing a redacted version of the Mueller report and actually seeing the underlying evidence,” Scanlon said. “The more separation you get from the actual witnesses or the actual evidence or the actual speakers, the more difficult it is to cut through the noise we see coming out of the White House every day. They are very on message. It may be a fake message, but we would like the American people to see the actual truth and the actual participants.”

Scanlon predicted that in the end, Mueller would go public.

“I think we will hear publicly from him,” she said.

