House Judiciary GOPer Steube: I Want Mueller to Testify Publicly

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” House Judiciary Committee member Greg Steube (R-FL) stated that he wants Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly.

Steube said, “If you spent 22 months and $25 million investigating the president, what is there that you’re going to say that can’t be made public if the entire — most of the report — the unredacted report has been made public to the American people?”

Steube also addressed concerns that a public hearing with Mueller would turn into a circus by stating that hearings by the Judiciary Committee always turn into political circuses anyway.

