NBC’s Peter Alexander Accuses Trump of Not Understanding the ‘Definition of Treason’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander argued that President Donald Trump did not understand what the definition of treason was.

Thursday at a White House event, Trump said “a number of people” should be tried for treason including FBI Director James Comey, ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page.

Alexander said, “I focused on this issue which is something that he has just listed repeatedly, this idea that these adversaries committed treason. Obviously, he doesn’t understand the definition of treason, disloyalty to the president or frankly disloyalty to a then a private citizen obviously is not treason. What struck me in that moment is when I told the president that the Constitution says the treason is punishable by death— to be fair it’s federal law that says it—the president nodded approvingly and nonetheless named all these names.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN