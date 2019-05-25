Alabama State Senator: Son Attacked on Snapchat, Wife Threatened with Rape over Abortion Ban Vote

Since voting for Alabama’s “Human Life Protection Act,” a law that criminalizes abortion with few exceptions if it takes effect, many of senators in the state’s legislature have been thrust into the national spotlight including on places like NBC, MSNBC and CNN.

One of those is Alabama State Sen. Garlan Gudger (R), who was mentioned on last week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

However, for Gudger, the unexpected notoriety, which has been mostly negative, has not only presented difficulties for him but his family as well.

“Overall, it’s been tough,” Gudger said during an interview that aired on Friday’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal.” “It’s been tough dealing with the balancing of my wife and my children being attacked. I obviously don’t like that part. No one should be attacked or threatened with harm for a difference of opinion. But overall, I’m doing well — besides that.”

The Cullman, AL state senator told APTV’s Don Dailey both his son and wife had been targeted.

“People have contacted my 15-year-old son on Snapchat and social media,” he explained. “My wife had been contacted that they were going to break into our house and rape and do other things to her. It’s been a lot of stress at our household — and a lot of the other colleagues on the floor the same way. It’s something we have to deal with, and we’re dealing with it.”

The bill was signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a week and a half ago, which according to Gudger has allowed for some of the attacks to subside.

“A little bit — yes sir, it has,” he replied. “And it’s just given a little bit of time in between, but obviously you’ve seen a lot of the different marches and the movements against this. It’s still very much out there.”

