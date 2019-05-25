Brooks: I Think We’re ‘Going to Move in’ the Direction of Impeachment

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he thinks that “we’re probably going to move in” the direction of impeachment.

Brooks said, “Democratic voters in recent polls have shifted much more to, we need to impeach. That’s certainly where the base is. The Democratic candidates, the presidentials out in the field are moving in that direction. So, I think we’re probably going to move in that direction.”

Brooks also said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is right to move slowly on impeachment and that President Trump “is sort of goading them into it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett