Brooks: Trump Walking Away From Infrastructure Meeting Shows He Cares About Himself More Than the Country

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he is bothered by President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) questioning each other’s mental competence, and President Trump walking away from the infrastructure meeting with Democrats shows the president is putting himself above the country.

Brooks stated, “I mean, it irks me that they’re both questioning each other’s mental competence, basically.”

He later added, “I would say, first of all, the fact that he walked away from it shows he cares [more about] himself than the country. … But I don’t think it’s wrong to think that voters are driven more by animosity than by, what have you done for me?”

