Yarmuth: ‘We Owe it to the Constitution’ to Begin Impeachment Process

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” Representative John Yarmuth (D-KY) stated that President Trump has done more than President Nixon did, and if the power of impeachment “deserves to stay in the Constitution, then this president has commanded an impeachment process.”

Yarmuth stated, “Well, first of all, if impeachment means anything, if it deserves to stay in the Constitution, then this president has commanded an impeachment process. He’s done exactly what and more [than] President Nixon did, far more serious offenses than President Clinton committed. So, I think we owe it to the Constitution to begin the process.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett