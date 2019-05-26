Buttigieg: Trump’s Presidency Is ‘a Continuing Horror Show’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg called President Donald Trump’s presidency a “continuing horror show.”

Buttigieg said, “It’s a continuing horror show right now in Washington, and you have a president who has turned the entire thing into a reality show. We’ve got to completely change the channel and make sure that we respond to all of the distractions and the nonsense coming out of the White House, not just by calling him to account but by returning consistently to the question of how American lives are shaped by those decisions.”

