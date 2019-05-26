Carville: Biden ‘Represents Stability’ to Dems, Not ‘Generational Change’

During an appearance Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Democratic strategist James Carville weighed in on the 2020 presidential campaign.

Carville said former Vice President Joe Biden “represents stability” in the Democratic Party and would bring the party back to how it was under former President Barack Obama, but noted that Biden fails to represent “generational change.”

“It’s really a question of Biden and everybody else. Can Biden stay in the lead, or does he falter and then one of these other people come charging in from behind? We’re going to have to wait and see,” Carville told host John Catsimatidis. “I think Biden represents stability and a return to something Democrats are familiar with, that Obama administration, but doesn’t represent generational change.”

He added, “Biden has one classic and good answer to everything. Anything that happened pre-2008, he [can say], ‘President Obama knew about all this. Looked at the totality of my record, and thought that, of all the people in the United States, I would make the best president besides him.’ … This is how he puts that to rest.”

