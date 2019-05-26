Jeffries: ‘Trump Is Functionally a Studio Gangster — He Pretends to Be a Tough Guy’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called President Donald Trump a “studio gangster.”

Jeffries said, “We do have important things to work on, like infrastructure. The president didn’t just walk out on a meeting with Nancy Pelosi and infrastructure. He walked out on the American people. Donald Trump is functionally a studio gangster. He pretends to be a tough guy, but he really is just playing that role on tv. Hopefully, he will have gotten his temper tantrum out of the system. He can come back from Japan — we have crumbling bridges, roads, tunnels, airports, mass transportation. We need to get to work to fix it. We have a plan. We would like to do it in a bipartisan way.”

