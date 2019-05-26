Liz Cheney: Statements by Peter Strzok, Lisa Page ‘Could Well Be Treason’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said negative statements by former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page while investigating President Donald Trump sounded “a whole lot like a coup” and added that it could even be “treason.”

Cheney said, “What is crucially important to remember here is that you had Stzrok and Page who were in charge of launching this investigation and they were saying things like we must stop this president. We need an insurance policy against this president. That in my view when you have people that are in the highest echelons of the law enforcement of this nation saying things like that, that sounds an awful lot like a coup, and it could well be treason. And I think that we need to know more. What was Jim Comey’s role in all this? These people reported to him. Andy McCabe reported to him. What was Comey’s role in that, and that is what the attorney general is going to be focused on.”

She added, “Think about the fact that we had people that are at the highest levels of our law enforcement in this nation saying that they were going to stop a dually elected president of the United States, saying they need an insurance policy against him. That is something that simply cannot happen. We have to have confidence in our law enforcement, and the attorney general has got to get to the bottom of what happened, how it was that those people were allowed to misuse and abuse their power that way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN