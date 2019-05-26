Maxine Waters: ‘There Is a Growing Unrest’ Among Dems to Open Impeachment Inquiry

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said there was “a growing unrest’ among House Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “I think that we should continue down the path of exercising our responsibility for oversight and investigation. And at the same time, there is a growing unrest in the Democratic Caucus where there are some members who say simply let’s do an inquiry, a resolution of inquiry, which would give us the opportunity to have a decision made going through our committees about whether or not there is room for an impeachment.”

She added, “So I don’t think that you conclude that somehow because we have gotten these two court decisions that there is no need to think about impeachment. And I don’t think that our members will allow that decision to just go away. I think that there still will be a growing number who want to do at least an inquiry.”

