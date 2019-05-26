NBC’s Todd Accuses Trump of ‘Siding’ with Kim Jong-un over Biden

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” host Chuck Todd challenged White House press secretary Sarah Sanders over President Donald Trump’s tweet about North Korea Dictator Kim Jong-un.

Trump tweeted, “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

Todd said, “Can you explain why Americans should not be concerned the president of the United States is essentially siding with a murderous authoritarian dictator over a former vice president of the United States?”

Sanders replied, “The president’s not siding with that. I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden. The president’s focus in this process is the relationship he has and making sure we continue on the path towards denuclearization.”

Todd pressed, “The president of the United States takes the North Korean dictator’s word about Joe Biden? What happened to speaking with one voice on American foreign policy? Is the president not setting up trying to have world leaders sort of pick which political party they should side with? I don’t understand what message the president is sending here.”

Sanders said, “The president doesn’t need somebody else to give him an assessment of Joe Biden. He’s given his own assessment a number of times. I think you have seen it. I’m sure you have covered it on your program. The president watched him, and his administration with President Obama fail for eight years. He has come in in 2 1/2 years and cleaned up a lot of the messes left behind. We shouldn’t be in the position we’re in to have to deal with North Korea at the level we are if they had done their job.”

