Rashida Tlaib: Trump ‘Subverts the United States Constitution Every Single Day’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) President Donald Trump “subverts the United States Constitution every single day.

Tlaib said, “If you saw the largest class, incoming class before our class was the Watergate class. At that time, even though many people say that we didn’t campaign on this, look at the fact that the majority of states across this country saw a huge historic turnout of people coming out to vote for the first time. I feel like in many ways that’s a referendum to stand up to a bully, to a president that subverts the United States Constitution every single day.”

She added, “This is not about the 2020 election. It’s about doing what’s right now for our country. This is going to be a president that we — when we don’t hold this president accountable to the United States Constitution, just look at the fact that currently, over a number of abuses of power, but the public’s trust is at stake. We can’t sit back idly and think that we can just pass health care reform and all of these issues which are critically important, but at the same time, you have an administration not providing information, not following through on subpoenas. It goes hand in hand. We need to stop separating the fact that we’re trying to change people’s lives for the better, but we have an administration that continues to violate the United States Constitution. Did you know, chuck — he has not complied with the United States Constitution when he took the oath of office by divesting in his businesses? We have an upgraded version of pay to play. When I’m on the ground in my district fighting against the T-Mobile Sprint merger, T-Mobile is spending $195,000 at the Trump hotel in D.C. in an upgraded version of pay to play to get access to the most powerful corridor to power, the president’s office.”

