‘Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ Rod Bramblett Dies in Car Accident

JEFF POOR

Rod Bramblett, the play-by-play announcer for Auburn University, died in a two-vehicle car collision in Auburn, AL on Saturday.

Bramblett was perhaps best known nationally for his call of the “Kick Six” against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2013 annual Iron Bowl football rivalry.

Bramblett died after being airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham from the scene of the accident. His wife Paula was pronounced dead immediately at the scene.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

