‘Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ Rod Bramblett Dies in Car Accident

Rod Bramblett, the play-by-play announcer for Auburn University, died in a two-vehicle car collision in Auburn, AL on Saturday.

Bramblett was perhaps best known nationally for his call of the “Kick Six” against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2013 annual Iron Bowl football rivalry.

Bramblett died after being airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham from the scene of the accident. His wife Paula was pronounced dead immediately at the scene.

According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Rod Bramblett, the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, and his wife, Paula, were involved in a serious car accident early Saturday evening in Auburn. We ask the Auburn Family to keep the Bramblett family in your thoughts and prayers. — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) May 26, 2019

The Auburn family lost two very special members last night. Rod & Paula Bramblett will never be forgotten, & Rod’s voice will echo on for generations to come. I offer my deepest prayers & sympathies for the Bramblett family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/b7MIkR6dP9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) May 26, 2019

