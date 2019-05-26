WH’s Sanders: There Was an ‘Outrageous Amount of Corruption That Took Place at the FBI’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration “already” knows that there was a high level of corruption at the FBI.

Sanders said, “We already know that there was an outrageous amount of corruption that took place at the FBI. They leaked information. They lied. They were specifically working trying to take down the president, trying to hurt the president. We’ll leave the final call up to the attorney general, and he’ll get to the bottom of it. But we think Americans deserve the truth. The president’s asked for that. And we should expect nothing less.”

She added, “That is the reason that he’s granted the attorney general the authority to declassify that information, to look at all the documents necessary is so that we can get to the very bottom of what happened. Once again, we already know about some wrongdoing. The president’s not wrong in that. But he wants to know everything that happened and how far and how wide it went.”

