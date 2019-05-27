Buttigieg: ‘I’m Afraid’ Trump Will Lose Control of ‘Chain Reaction’ He’s Starting in the Middle East

Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg reacted to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will send 1,500 troops to the Middle East amid a breakdown in relations with Iran.

Buttigieg said, “I’m afraid this could actually get away from the president. It wouldn’t be the first time he has lost control of an international dynamic. He could be starting a chain reaction that even the White House can’t stop.”

