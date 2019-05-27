Connolly: Bolton Would Resign if He Had Self-Respect, ‘That Would Be a Healthy Development’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Foreign Affairs Committee member Gerry Connolly (D-VA) stated that National Security Adviser John Bolton would resign if he had self-respect and Bolton’s resignation “would be a healthy development in this administration right now.”

Connolly said, “If John Bolton had any self-respect, frankly, he’d resign, as General Mattis did, frankly, over principle, in terms of foreign policy. If you can’t agree with the principal who ultimately makes the final decision, in good conscience, you should resign. There’s nothing shameful about that, and frankly, that would be a healthy development in this administration right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett