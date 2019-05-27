Dem Rep. Raskin: Caucus Believes ‘We Need Everything on the Table’ including 25th Amendment and Impeachment

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that the Democratic caucus has “a convergence of view that we need everything on the table at this point, including the 25th Amendment, including the Impeachment Clause, including the Speech and Debate Clause, including the Emoluments Clause.”

Raskin said, “I think that there is a lot of momentum towards an impeachment inquiry. … I think more people are signing on to it, but I think we should be very clear about what they’re signing on to. I think that the — whatever divisions are in the caucus have really been overstated. I think that there’s a convergence of view that we need everything on the table at this point, including the 25th Amendment, including the Impeachment Clause, including the Speech and Debate Clause, including the Emoluments Clause.”

