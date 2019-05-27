Seth Moulton: ‘I’d Like to Meet the American Hero Someday Who Went in Donald Trump’s Place to Vietnam’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” 2020 presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) ripped President Donald Trump for not serving the country in the military.

Moulton called Trump a “fundamentally weak commander-in-chief,” adding he would like to meet the “American hero” who went in the president’s place.

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Do you think that Donald Trump is a patriotic man?”

“No,” Moulton replied. “I don’t think that lying to get out of serving your country is patriotic.”

He continued, “It’s not like there was just some empty seat in Vietnam. Someone had to go in his place. I’d like to meet the American hero who went in Donald Trump’s place to Vietnam. I hope he’s still alive.”

