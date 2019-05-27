Seth Moulton: Trump Is ‘Fundamentally Unpatriotic’ — He Has ‘No Sense of Honor’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) called President Donald Trump “fundamentally unpatriotic” for agreeing with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on missile testing and criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Moulton said, “You know, I know we’re not always going to have presidents we agree with, and we’ve had some terrible presidents in our history. We’ve had presidents who are immoral, who are backwards, who have terrible policies. We’ve had presidents who are criminals like Richard Nixon. I don’t think we’ve ever had a president who is so fundamentally unpatriotic. Even Richard Nixon served as country and was proud to do so. This president is much more interested in siding with dictators if it’s good for his ratings. And that’s pretty pathetic for the commander-in-chief.”

When host Anderson Cooper said the president has “no sense of actual shame,” Moulton said, “No sense of honor, no sense of integrity. It reminds me of when I showed up as this, you know, college student going to Marine training for the first time. Really didn’t know what I was getting into. One of the very first lessons that you learn is that you can drop out of a run and they’ll probably let you try the next day. You can fail a test and they’ll let you retake the test but if you lie about anything, you’re gone that afternoon. That’s how important trust and integrity is when it comes to our national security. And iI understand that there are going to be Americans who agree with Trump and Americans who disagree with him but the fact that we fundamentally cannot trust this president, that everybody serving on the front lines, everybody out there today, tonight, risking their lives for the United States of America under the command of this commander-in-chief, you can’t trust a single thing that he says. I mean that’s how dangerous it is to have Donald Trump as president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN