Swalwell: ‘I Don’t Believe in Coincidences with the Russians’ — Trump Colluded

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he still believed President Donald Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Host Chris Wallace said, “The Mueller report spent 22 months, looked at all the evidence, and it says you were wrong.”

Swalwell said, “It did not say that. Actually, it played out 200 pages of contact between the campaigns and because a prior Congress had a failure of imagination to specifically articulate a crime of collusion doesn’t mean a future Congress shouldn’t say we don’t want this to happen. I respect the special counsel’s finding of the laws we have today and with the limitations of not being able to look at finances, could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt conspiracy. I don’t accept that this is what we want a president or a candidate to do. So I’ve written legislation to put an onus on any campaign family member or candidate if they have this type of outreach.”

Wallace pressed, “Seriously, I remember that vividly. I think most Americans do, it was in July after the hacking of the DNC and the president — then Donald Trump, holding a news conference, said, ‘if the Russians want to find those 30,000 emails that Hillary Clinton deleted, I’m sure the media will be interested in that’ — you can’t possibly think that’s collusion.”

Swalwell shot back, “What did the Russians do next? The Mueller report lays out that they undertook more hacking within hours of that.”

Wallace continued, “You think that was an order from Donald Trump? You don’t think the Russians were already in fact probably already doing it?”

Swalwell said, “I don’t believe in coincidences with the Russians.”

