Bill Kristol: Trump ‘Attacking’ Biden on Foreign Soil ‘Does Damage’ to America

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” commentator Bill Kristol accused President Donald Trump of doing damage to the country by “attacking” former Vice President Joe Biden while in Tokyo.

Kristol said, “On President Trump in Japan, seeing a president of the United States with the American flag behind him and the flag of the host country saying something, attacking the most recent vice president of the United States on the most vulgar kind of political grounds — not criticism him respectfully or differing with him on a policy issue is really astonishing. You can say I guess I’m old fashioned and these are the old fashion norms, but it does damage to the country, I think and our ability to conduct a serious foreign policy in ways that we’ll pay a price for for some time I’m afraid.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN