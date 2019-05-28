Clapper: Kim Jong-un Is Going to Play Trump ‘Like a Fiddle’

Tuesday, CNN national security analyst James Clapper weighed in on President Donald Trump brushing off North Korea’s missile tests.

Clapper, a former National Intelligence director, said Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that Trump showed he “badly” wants a deal with North Korea, but is only encouraging Kim Jong-un to “stretch the envelope further” by showing his hand.

“[I]t shows Kim Jong-un how badly President Trump wants a deal, and it also shows, encourages Kim Jong-un, I think, to stretch the envelope further because he understands very well what President Trump wants, which is he badly wants a deal of some sort. And Kim Jong-un is going to play that like a fiddle,” Clapper argued.

“I don’t believe the North Koreans are ever going to denuclearize,” he added. “Why should they?”

