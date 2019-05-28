CNN’s Borger: Rep. Amash Could Primary Trump — ‘I Think He Might Be Running for President’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network chief political analyst Gloria Borger said Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) could be pushing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump because he “might be running for president.”

Baldwin first noted that Amash is “not backing down,” then asked, “what do you think?”

Borger answered, “I think he might be running for president.”

Baldwin pressed, “Do you think that that’s what that is?”

Borger said, “Yeah, I do. I think it really might be. He’s been excommunicated from Republicans in the Congress, who are by and large standing up with the president. And he has decided to go head-on into this.”

Baldwin said, “So he would challenge him, you think?”

Borger said, “Well, who knows, I mean who knows, but he’s clearly not giving up talking about the Mueller report, talking about the attorney general, whom he believes has acted as a shill, effectively, for the president of the United States. A lot of Democrats share that view. If Republicans share it, they are keeping it a secret. And so I think continuing along this path he might get out there and decide to give Trump some trouble. That is something that I don’t think Donald Trump wants, but it might also get under his skin, I mean who knows. Trump expects loyalty from Republicans. Generally, he’s been getting it.”

Baldwin said, “To think, Trump could get incoming from both sides.”

Borger said, “Yeah, we’ll see.”

