GOP Rep. Byrne Introduces ‘Investigate the Investigators’ Act to Combat ‘Partisan Witch Hunt’

During an interview with “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) introduced his legislation, called the “Investigate the Investigators” Act.

Byrne said his bill will combat the “hyper-partisan effort” to impeach President Donald Trump over the Mueller report which turned up a “big, fat goose egg.”

“Mr. Mueller himself determined that there was no collusion, no conspiracy. The attorney general concluded there was no obstruction. So we spent all this time, all this money for what?” Byrne, who is running for Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) U.S. Senate seat in 2020, stated.

“It was a partisan witch hunt from the beginning and we need to get to the bottom of who was behind this and how far up the chain does it go,” he explained. “What did President Obama know and when he did he know it? Let’s have a full investigation of that, and let’s make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.”

Byrne went on to say “there is just no case” for the president’s impeachment, adding, “I don’t know that we can stop the Democrats on this hyper-partisan effort to go after impeachment.”

