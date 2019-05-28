Graham: ‘The One Thing I’m Not Going to Worry About Is Pleasing Joe Scarborough’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough asserting the senator had “sold his political soul” in supporting President Donald Trump despite him having feuded with his good friend, deceased Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Graham said it is not his job to please someone from MSNBC, instead saying his goal is to represent the people of South Carolina who overwhelmingly support the president.

“All I can say is I want President Trump to be successful,” Graham said. “He beat me. I’ve done everything I can to help him where it makes sense, I’ve pushed back when he’s wrong. I like him. John McCain was my dearest friend in the Senate, one of my dearest friends in the world, and the one thing I’ve learned from Senator McCain is that you always put the country ahead of anything else. I’m the senator from South Carolina; people want me to help this president.”

As far as Scarborough’s criticism, Graham said, “The one thing I’m not going to worry about is pleasing Joe Scarborough. That’s not high on my list. … I don’t feel like I need to defend myself against a cable talk show host on MSNBC. I’m a United States senator representing the people of South Carolina who overwhelmingly support Trump.”

