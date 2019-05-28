Scarborough: Lindsey Graham ‘Sold His Political Soul’ to Support Trump

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough discussed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) support of President Donald Trump after he and deceased Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) were both critical of the president.

Scarborough said Graham, unlike his close friend John McCain, “sold his political soul” to support Trump because he was “having trouble” in polling in South Carolina.

“Lindsey Graham has a Republican primary in 2020,” Scarborough noted. “He was having trouble in the state of South Carolina and recent polls show that among Republican senators he has one of the better approval ratings with the rank and file in the Republican Party in the state of South Carolina.”

“He basically … sold his political soul for, you know, 20 percentage points inside his own Republican Party. I guess, unlike John McCain, Lindsey Graham didn’t have the confidence and the assurance in his voters that he could speak truth to power and still get reelected in his state,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent