Scarborough: Trump’s Supporters ‘Shrinking’ to Only Angry White Men

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump’s base was shrinking to only white males “angry” at the government.

Scarborough said, “I think one of the most remarkable things, as far as voting trends go, is that black women in central Alabama, not in an off-year election, right, in a special election, came out and voted against the Republican candidate in numbers that even exceeded those for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. You look at what women did across America — in Northern Virginia, Southern California — going out, standing in line, standing in the rain to vote against Trump supporters in Congress.”

He continued, “I think America has been awakened to the dangers of this short-term thinking. I think conservatives, I think highly educated women in suburbs, they are gone from the Trump Republican Party forever. So I think that we need to take the warning, it is a global trend. I’m hopeful no one will be lulled to sleep in 2020 by Donald Trump’s lies and misinformation.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “I’m still surprised at how many people are just so mad at Washington, and they don’t care, and they plan on voting for him. They don’t care what he does, they just are mad at Washington It’s still there.”

Scarborough replied, “A lost of those people who still say that they’re white, they are white. They aren’t black voters who shaw Charlottesville and other things that Donald Trump has done, who called leaders of all-black countries in the Caribbean and Africa, he said they were S-hole countries because they were not white countries. If you are a woman, you see one misogynistic statement and action after another. White males may still be saying that but it is a shrinking electorate for Donald J. Trump.”

