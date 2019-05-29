Booker: The Politics of Impeachment Are ‘Problematic’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that impeaching President Trump is what’s best for the country, even though the politics of impeachment are “problematic.”

Booker said, “I’ve had these moments a lot of times in my political career, where you look at a political lens and you get one view, but then you come back to what’s best for this nation…you come to another conclusion, and that’s the conclusion you have to go with. I know the politics of this is problematic. But this is a very deeply principled moral moment in America. Are we going to let a president who’s potentially broken the law, obstructed justice, lied, and engaged in deceit and other conduct unbefitting his office, will we just let that go by without doing the right thing?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett