Brennan on Mueller’s Statement: ‘The Cry for Impeachment Is Going to Increase’

Wednesday on MSNBC, former CIA director John Brennan predicted special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement on his Russia probe would increase the “cry for impeachment.”

Brennen said, “I think Bob Mueller’s public statement today is going to give momentum to those who want to move forward with impeachment hearings. I think there can be no doubt about Mr. Mueller’s message that the obstruction of justice issue is not resolved, and that there needs to be follow-up action on it.”

He added, “So I do think it’s going to give some additional momentum to them, whether or not they’re going to decide to do it…it’s not just a legal issue, it’s a political issue, and obviously there are political considerations. I think the cry for impeachment is going to increase, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the White House and Mr. Trump reacts to a very clear, and I believe, very pointed statement by Bob Mueller.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN