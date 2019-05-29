Bret Baier on Mueller’s Statement: This Was Not ‘No Collusion, No Obstruction’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network anchor Bret Baier reacted to Special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement on his Russia probe.

Baier said, “This was not – as the president says time and time again – no collusion, no obstruction. It was much more nuanced than that. He said specifically they couldn’t find evidence to move forward with the crime of collusion for the investigation of the Trump campaign. He said specifically if they had found that the president did not commit a crime on obstruction, they would have said that, and then went into specific details about the DOJ policy and why they couldn’t move forward with anything else than their decision.”

He added, “It was not anywhere as clear-cut as Attorney General Bill Barr. In fact, it was almost exactly the opposite: not clear-cut.”

