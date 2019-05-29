Chris Christie: Mueller ‘Definitely Contradicts’ Barr’s Summary of His Findings

Wednesday during ABC’s coverage of special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said during his statement this morning, Mueller contradicted Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Russia probe.

Christie said, “Listen I do think that those comments by Bob Mueller about the other processes — obviously impeachment being the only constitutional way to accuse the president of wrongdoing — definitely contradicts what the attorney general said when he summarized Mueller’s report and said he then had to draw the conclusion on that. Mueller clearly contradicts that today in a very concise way.”

He added, “In the end, on a sitting president, this is the call of the Congress, playing their role as a co-equal branch of government, and they’re now going to have to decide what it is they want to do.”

