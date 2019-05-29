Dershowitz: Mueller’s Remarks Showed ‘He Had a Motive to Help Democrats’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Alan Dershowitz elaborated on his column published earlier for The Hill criticizing Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller for “exceeding” his appointed role.

Dershowitz argued Mueller’s public statement suggested he had a motive to help Democrats.

“What I saw today was him putting his thumb, his elbow on the scale,” Dershowitz said. “When he said, ‘If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ That was absolutely inappropriate for him to say. It was worse than anything that Comey said when he exonerated Hillary Clinton and then said, but she engaged in extremely careless conduct. Everybody condemned that. This is much, much worse. It does show that he had a motive to help the Democrats here. There is no other possible motive why he would have gone out of his way to say that. He could have easily said the opposite. If we had confidence that the president didn’t commit a crime, we would have said it.”

“If we had confidence that he committed a crime, we would have said it,” he continued. “But, no, we emphasized only the possibility that the president might have committed a crime. That went well beyond his authority as special counsel. It also showed we should have never had a special counsel. We should have had an objective, neutral, nonpartisan investigative commission looking into the entire effort of Russia to intrude itself into the ’16 election and continuing to the ’20 election and proposing efforts to ameliorate that in the future. A special counsel was a terrible, terrible mistake and I think Mueller’s statement today proves that beyond any doubt.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor