Pelosi: Watergate ‘Took Months’ — We Must Have ‘Ironclad Case’ So GOP Is on Board

Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Live” played a clip of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, in which she addressed special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice.

Pelosi said, “Nothing is off the table. We do want to make such a compelling case, such an ironclad case that even the Republican Senate, which seems to be not an objective jury, will be convinced of the path that we have to take as a country. ”

She continued, “The impeachment investigation of Richard Nixon, it took months and months of a Senate committee that was solely dedicated to researching impeachment before they decided to have articles of impeachment come from the House which were never executed because the House and Senate agreed. It was a Democratic House and a Democrat Senate at the time. We have a different scenario now. The case has to be very compelling to the American people.”

She added, “Everybody wants justice. Everybody wants the president to be held accountable in the most serious way, and everybody believe — I’m talking on the Democratic side, that no one is above the law, especially the president of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN