Scarborough Lauds Amash for Call to Impeach Trump — ‘What’s Been Missing Throughout the Entire Trump Era’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough praised Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) for standing by his call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment during a town hall.

Scarborough said a Republican like Amash is “what’s been missing” since Trump took office, noting former House Speaker Paul Ryan had the chance to stand up to the president but ultimately chose not to.

“That’s what’s been missing,” Scarborough declared. “What we just saw there is what’s been missing throughout the entire Trump era. It’s what we asked Paul Ryan to do before he gave his endorsement to Donald Trump. To push him, to force him to be better, to force him to respect constitutional norms, to show him that when he didn’t, there would be political consequences.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent