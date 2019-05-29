Schiff: I Don’t Think Mueller’s Statements Move the Needle on Impeachment

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he doesn’t think anything Special Counsel Robert Mueller said earlier in the day “really moves the needle” on impeaching President Trump.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “What happened to the impeachment process in the House of Representatives today as a result of Robert Mueller going public?”

Schiff responded, “I don’t think that there’s anything in his statements today that really moves the needle in one direction or the other. A lot of what he said was really to underscore what he had said in the report, to dispel some of the confusion that Bill Barr tried to create. He certainly, I think, made it clear again that this is being left to Congress now because he didn’t have the power to indict, but he was also not willing to say Congress should impeach.”

