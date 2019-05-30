Barr: I Don’t Think People Who Oversaw Russia Probe Committed Treason

CBS NEWS EXCLUSIVE: AG Bill Barr tells @JanCBS that Robert Mueller "could've reached a conclusion" on charging Pres. Trump with obstruction of justice, regardless of DOJ policy that prohibits indicting a sitting president. Here's a preview ahead of Friday’s @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/23w07lBAE6

During a portion of an interview set to air on Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” Attorney General William Barr said that he has concerns over the handling of the Russia investigation, but he doesn’t think the officials who oversaw the investigation committed treason.

CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford asked, “You don’t think that they’ve committed treason?”

Barr responded, “Not as a legal matter.”

He added, “[S]ometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system we have.”

