Barr: Mueller ‘Could’ve Reached a Decision’ on Whether Trump Obstructed Justice

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Attorney General William Barr said Special counsel Robert Mueller could have decided on whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Barr said, “I personally felt he could’ve reached a decision…He could have reached a conclusion. The opinion says you cannot indict a president while he is in office, but he could’ve reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity. But he had his reasons for not doing it, which he explained and I am not going to, you know, argue about those reasons.”

